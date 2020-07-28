New-Gen Hyundai i20 Coming This Year – 5 Things To Know

The current-gen i20 set new benchmarks in its segment upon its arrival back in 2014, and the upcoming new-gen model is expected to follow on the same path

The new-gen i20 was globally revealed earlier this year, and the updated hatchback was expected to be brought to the Indian market around mid-2020. However, the car’s Indian debut was postponed, and is now expected to take place around this festive season. The i20 is one of the most popular Hyundai cars in India, which makes the new-gen version draw heavy anticipation.

The 2020 i20 features a host of revolutionary changes as compared to the current-gen model on sale, and hence, we have put together a list of the 5 things that you should know about the upcoming hatchback, take a look –

1. External Design

As mentioned earlier, the new-gen i20 gets a revolutionary styling upgrade, both on the inside as well as outside. The hatchback has now been designed keeping in mind Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, hence, features a way more aggressive front fascia with a large cascading grille that comes with a diamond-pattern mesh finish, flanked by sharp looking headlamps with LED daytime running lamps.

The angular theme has also been carried over to the fog lamp housing. Moving to the sides, the i20 gets a similar stance as the current-gen model. The car rides on all new dual-tone alloy wheels, which to be honest, look a little too busy. The current-gen model’s black C-pillar has been replaced by a conventional one, and the car also features a chrome garnish for the window-line, which curves up at one end.

At the rear, the large wraparound tail lamps which are connected together with the help of an LED bar – take the center stage. The tail lights feature angular Z-shaped LED elements in them. Other highlights of the rear-end are a blacked out upper half of the boot lid, as well as the rear faux diffuser.

2. Cabin Design

The cabin has been completely redesigned as well. The Euro-spec i20 gets a new dashboard with horizontal lines, and also neatly houses the AC vents. The car gets a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, while the steering wheel is also new and looks similar to the one seen on the new-gen Creta.

However, Hyundai might alter the cabin a little bit when bringing the new-gen i20 to the Indian market, in order to keep its price in check. A dual-tone black and beige interior layout could be seen, while an all-black theme could be reserved for the sportier or high-end trims.

3. Features

Just like the outgoing model, the 2020 i20 comes packed up to the brim with features like a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, along with a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, SmartSense driving assist systems, ambient lighting, wireless charging, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Speed Limit Information, an 8-speaker sound system from Bose, BlueLink telematics and much more.

However, the Indian-spec model is expected to miss out on a few features. Nonetheless, the updated hatchback is still expected to set new standards in the premium hatchback space in the country.

4. Powertrains

The India-spec new-gen i20 is expected to be offered with a range of powertrains, just like other Hyundai cars. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will likely be retained from the current-gen model, while a 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine is expected to be borrowed from the Grand i10 Nios. Additionally, Venue’s 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine will also likely be offered with the 2020 i20.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 83 PS power and 114 Nm torque, while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine puts out 100 PS and 172 Nm. The oil burner on the other hand, will likely be rated at 100 PS and 240 Nm.

The transmission options will likely include a 5-speed manual gearbox on the lower-end 1.2-litre petrol trims, a 6-speed manual gearbox for the turbo-petrol and diesel engines, as well as a 7-speed DCT which will be reserved for the 1.0-litre T-GDi powertrain.

5. Price & Rivals

While the current-gen i20 retails at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom), the new-gen model will bring along a price hike and is expected to be priced between Rs 7 – 10 lakh. Upon launch, the third-gen i20 will rekindle its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the Tata Altroz too.