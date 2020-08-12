New-Gen Hyundai i20 Based Crossover Spotted For The First Time

The crossover could slot below the Kona in Europe and Venue in North America; will have plenty in common with its hatchback sibling

Hyundai has been spied testing a new crossover based on the third-generation i20 supermini on foreign soil. Caught on camera for the first time, it will more likely become the South Korean brand’s most affordable crossover upon arrival in International markets. Going by the spy shots, it does not look like a jacked up Active i20 that is no more on sale and instead a more serious variant.

Apparently, the similarities with the latest i20 can be clearly seen up front. However, the changes to the design at the back gives it a peculiar touch as the larger greenhouse comes courtesy of the longer overhangs supported by a slanting roofline that ensures a shooting brake appeal in a much more compact package.

The rear end has understandably been redesigned with new set of LED tail lamps, new tailgate structure and bumper with what appears to be rear fog lamps. The disguised cabin does indicate a number of elements identical to that of its hatchback sibling including the same centre console and dashboard. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster are also present.

The touchscreen infotainment will be at the centre of action as it will enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration along with Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with in-car connected features. In Europe, the upcoming crossover will be positioned below the IC-engined Kona while it will slow below the Venue compact SUV in America.

It will be interesting to see whether Hyundai will bring the crossover to India or not in the near future. It will have several mechanical similarities with the i20 including a 1.0-litre turbo GDI three-cylinder petrol engine sold in two different states of tune and mated to a mild-hybrid 48V system.

Only front-wheel-drive system could be offered and the transmission choices will more likely include a six-speed MT and a seven-speed DCT. Hyundai could host the global unveil of the i20-based crossover towards the closing stages of this year or in early 2021. As for India, the next-gen Elite i20 is waiting to be launched in the coming months.