New-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch

The third generation Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to go on sale around November 4 and it could be offered in three engine choices

Since the beginning of this year, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had launched many new products including the new-gen Creta, facelifted Tucson and Verna, Aura sub-four-metre sedan. It has long been expected to introduce the next generation Elite i20 as it is one of the consistent volume sellers at the top of the sales charts but the health crisis might have postponed the plans a little bit.

The third generation Euro-spec i20 is already up on sale in the Old Continent and the Indian version will have several similarities both inside and out. With the premium hatchback segment becoming more competitive than ever, the second largest car manufacturer in the country will be looking to make a big impact with the upcoming Elite i20 and thus set the bar up higher.

The production of the forthcoming Elite i20 has commenced at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. It will more likely reach showrooms before the end of this year and we expect Hyundai to launch the new hatch around Diwali or around November 4 itself. The Elite i20 has taken a radical approach to design with the styling elements sportier and more aggressive than the existing model.

We do reckon that it will become the most powerful hatchback in its segment courtesy of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 120 PS and 172 Nm in the Venue and Sonet. Moreover, it will also likely become the first model in the B2 hatch space to feature an iMT transmission.

Additionally, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine will give an advantage over Baleno, Glanza, Polo and Jazz as they are not offered with an oil-burner. The entry-level variants could be powered by the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to offer a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the top-end variants and the possible BlueLink connectivity features will give it a clear over its rivals.