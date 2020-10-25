New-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Nearing Its Launch; To Share Engines With Venue

The third generation Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to launch in the coming weeks with three engine options just as the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will be looking to make a strong impression with the next generation Elite i20 as it will be the brand’s next big launch for domestic customers. The Elite i20 has been around for many years creating consistent sales numbers for the South Korean auto major. With the ever changing needs of the consumers, Hyundai is responding with a big upgrade.

Switching to the next generation will definitely give the Elite i20 several advantages on the technology side as the Tata Altroz has been gaining good response since its debut earlier this year. The Euro-spec i20 made its global premiere a few months ago and it has been on sale across the Old Continent and the India-spec model resembles it on the design front.

The third-generation Hyundai Elite i20 has already stated reaching dealerships revealing the details we have come know in recent times. The front fascia has become sharper with a more prominent hexagonal grille section, slender headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned bumper and fog lamp assembly. Elsewhere, you could also find pronounced cuts and creases.

The rear gets a set of new LED tail lamps in full-width fashion while the bumper, tailgate and tailpipe section are also redesigned. The major advantage for the upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 will be its powertrain as it will be equipped with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The trio of engines can also be found in the successfully running Venue compact SUV. The NA gasoline unit should be good enough to produce 83 PS and 115 Nm while the oil-burner should kick out around 100 PS and 240 Nm. The smaller petrol motor will more likely churn out 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission choices could include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a CVT and a seven-speed DCT. The interior is subjected to a major overhaul as it will comprise of features such as a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Hyundai’s BlueLink tech, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, rear AC vents and so on.