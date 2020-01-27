New-gen Hyundai Elite I20 Could Debut At Auto Expo 2020

Apart from showcasing the all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta, the Korean carmaker could even premiere the new-gen Hyundai Elite i20 at the fast-approaching Auto Expo

As you would already know, Hyundai has been working on an all-new generation of the i20 that will launch in India soon after its debut. The new-gen Hyundai Elite i20 is being tested in several parts of the world but from the looks of it, the company’s next global model would mark its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 next month. Given the sufficiently huge demand for the current i20 and the huge potential that the B2-segment of our market holds, it makes terrific sense for the carmaker to showcase its all-new model in India first.

While the company is yet to throw details of the new mode’s design, it’s very likely that the new-gen Hyundai Elite i20 would feature a sharper front-end that would look bolder than the already flashy nose of the current model. The grille will have a hexagonal shape similar to those of all modern-day Hyundai cars. The bumper will be a tad sportier.

At the back, the new-gen Hyundai Elite i20 will feature LED taillamps. Highlights of the side profile will include a stylish set of ORVMs and more upmarket alloy wheels. The silhouette will be similar to that of the current model but safely expect the next-generation version to be a tad bigger.

The interior of the next-gen Hyundai Elite i20 2020 will come replete with a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit and more features. The car will even offer Bluelink connected apps suite that’s currently available on the Hyundai Venue.

Specifications are yet to be revealed but the car could come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with both manual and dual-clutch automatic transmission options. This is the same engine that is being offered on the Venue and even the upcoming Aura compact sedan.

Post the Auto Expo 2020 debut, the new-gen Hyundai Elite i20 could launch in India by April 2020. The company is likely to price the new model aggressively in order to give the hot-selling Maruti Baleno a run for its money. Other than the Baleno, the new model will be also seen locking horns with the Honda Jazz and the upcoming Tata Altroz.