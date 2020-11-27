New-Gen Hyundai Creta Launching In South Africa This Week

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will go on sale in the South African market within the week, with the same engine options as the Indian model

The new-generation Hyundai Creta was launched in the Indian market earlier this year, and it quickly became the best-selling SUV in its segment. Now, the Hyundai crossover is set to arrive in the South African market very soon, reportedly within a week. The next-gen Creta will be available with three powertrain options there, consisting of two petrol and one diesel engine.

The first option is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine, which can generate 85 kW (115 PS) and 143 Nm. This engine can be bought with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT (or iVT, as Hyundai calls it). The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, which develops 85 kW (115 PS) and 250 Nm. This motor is only available with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The range-topping powerplant is a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit, which can belt out 103 kW (140 PS) and 242 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. There’s a single transmission option available with this motor – a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The design of the new-gen Hyundai Creta is a complete departure from the older model. At the front, it gets a vertically split headlamp setup, inspired by the Palisade. The taillights also get a similar design treatment. The interior is also better-looking than before, and adds a premium feel to the vehicle. It gets analogue dials with a MID in between, along with a four-spoke steering wheel.

The new Creta gets a new entry-level model now, which lowers the SUV’s starting price in South Africa. It offers manual AC, a 20.3cm (8-inch) touchscreen infotainment system (with smartphone connectivity options), reverse parking camera, cruise control, parking assist, ESP, dual front airbags, steering-mounted controls, cloth upholstery, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

On the higher variants, you get 17-inch alloy wheels, faux leather upholstery, power-folding ORVMs, wireless smartphone charger, and up to 6 airbags. All the models will come with a 5-year/1,50,000 km warranty as standard, and there’s an additional 2-years/50,000 km coverage available for the engine. The prices will start at 374,900 Rand (around Rs. 18.3 lakh) and go all the way up to 484,900 Rand (~Rs. 23.6 lakh).