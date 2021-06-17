2021 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In Russia With Exterior Updates

The second-generation Hyundai Creta is offered in two engine choices in Russia with the option of an all-wheel-drive configuration

The second-generation Hyundai Creta made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale in the Indian market and its design language is based on the iX25 crossover that has been in the business in China since the previous year. The South Korean auto major is expanding the Creta’s reach gradually and it has now been introduced in Russia.

The premiere of the new Creta took place at the brand’s Russian production facility in St. Petersburg where it is locally assembled. The original Creta was on sale for almost five years in Russian and the new version builds on the success of its predecessor with a redesigned exterior and a more advanced interior along with new features and technologies. However, compared to the India-spec model, it has some visual updates like new grille inserts.

The new generation Hyundai Creta comes with cascading front grille, split LED headlamp cluster with crescent-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, individual cornering lights with fog lamps, pronounced wheel arches, smooth flowing character lines, new LED tail lamps, silver roof rails, sporty alloy wheels, skid plates up front and rear, chrome surrounds for the grille.

Elsewhere, you could also notice a shark fin antenna, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, integrated spoiler, and high-mounted stop lamp. As for the dimensions, it measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and stands 1,620 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,610 mm. Comparatively, it is 30 mm longer, 10 mm wider and is 10 mm lower to the ground.

In addition, the wheelbase has grown by 20 mm to offer more interior room. The interior is thoroughly overhauled with a new centre console and dashboard emphasising the more upscale nature. The equipment comprises D-shaped steering wheel and gear selector, an eight-speaker Bose audio, optional 10.25-inch touchscreen with BlueLink, drive mode selector with Sport, Normal and Eco modes, etc.

In the Russian market, the new Hyundai Creta uses two engine options: a 1.6-litre MPi petrol and a 2.0-litre MPi petrol. The former delivers 123 hp and it can be had in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations while the latter delivers close to 150 hp. As for the transmission, a six-speed manual and an automatic are provided. The Smart Sense security package can be chosen from the options list.