New-Gen Hyundai Creta Gets Shod On 18-Inch Tyres And Sporty Alloys

While the lower trims of the new-gen Hyundai Creta get 16-inch steel wheels, the higher-end trims are offered with 17-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai Motor India Ltd recently launched the second-gen model of the Creta in India at a base price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the bold designing of the mid-size SUV has had mixed opinions. However, there is no denying the fact that the new-gen model will continue the legacy that the outgoing model has left behind, and will go on to become one of the highest-selling mid-size SUVs in the country.

An owner of the all-new Creta in Amritsar has upsized his new car’s wheels, and shod it on sporty looking 18-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in low profile rubber. The new-gen Creta comes with either 16-inch steel wheels or 17-inch factory fitted alloy wheels, on the lower trims and higher variants respectively.

However, these new shoes make the car look even more well proportioned and sporty. The car looks more beefier now, and the upsized alloy wheels certainly enhance its looks. The owner has also decided to get all four brake calipers of his new car painted red, which actually compliments the contrasting Polar White paint scheme.

In terms of styling, the new Creta adheres to Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, which lends it the chunky cascading front grille. It sports a split headlamp design with C-shaped integrated LED DRLs, and a triple projector setup on the higher trims. At the rear, the design from the headlamps has been carried over to the tail lamps as well. In addition, an LED brake light strip has been added in the middle of the tailgate.

Under the hood, the new Creta comes equipped with three BS6-compliant powertrains, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre oil burner, and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The NA petrol engine puts out 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an IVT automatic gearbox.

The diesel motor produces an identical 115 PS, but the torque output is rated higher at 250 Nm. The transmission duties on this motor are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with a 6-speed AT. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine belts out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque, but comes mated to a 7-speed DCT auto gearbox as standard.