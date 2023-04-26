New-Gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spotted Testing In India

As the upcoming new generation Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spotted testing in India, the chances of it launching here are high

The bikes from Husqvarna, the sister brand of KTM, have never been popular in the Indian market. This comes down to a lot of factors and the current offerings i.e. the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are doing below-average sales figures. Now as the new generation of the KTM Duke line-up is nearing its launch timeline, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spotted in the country for the first time, thus confirming its launch in India.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spotted Testing: Details

The test mule of the Svartpilen 410 seems to be in its near-production guise and this is quite evident by the fully finished body panels neatly wrapped in camouflage. Although only the Svartpilen 401 spy images have surfaced online, the Vitpilen 401 is bound to launch in India and we will soon likely see both the higher displacement Husky Twins undergoing testing on Indian roads. Before this, the two-wheeler was first spotted around a year ago in Europe.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spotted Testing: What The Spy Images Say?

Taking a close look at the bike reveals that the two-wheeler looks quite different from the current generation model. The part sharing with the upcoming next-gen KTM Duke 390 is quite evident as well. To begin with, the Husqvarna Svartpilen seems to have grown in size as compared to the current range.

Talking about part sharing, the rear off-set monoshock as well as the gullwing type swing arm are a straight lift-off from its KTM naked cousin. Along with this, the steel trellis frame also appears somewhat similar to the new-gen Duke 390, minus the rear sub-frame. The rear grab-rail looks quite practical and the bike will get a split seat setup.

The test mule was grounded by wire-spoke rims fitted with block pattern Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres. The Svartpilen 401 will be powered by an all-new 399cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, the same unit we will see in the upcoming new-gen KTM Duke 390.

The two-wheeler will likely debut around mid-2024 in the Indian market, priced in the Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) ballpark.