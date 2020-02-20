2020 Honda Shine BS6 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 67,857

2020 Honda Shine 125 BS6 comes with several mechanical and technological improvements along with updated design

Honda 2Wheelers India has today announced the launch of the new generation Shine 125 in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 67,857 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Japanese brand has already garnered 2.5 lakh unit sales for its BSVI compliant models and the new Shine is hoped to build on the momentum created with a more frugal and greener powertrain.

The 2020 Honda Shine will begin reaching dealerships across the country towards the closure of this month. Honda has made several changes to the 125 cc commuter and it includes new features and technologies. The BSVI Shine comes with 125 cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine with PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) technology along with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) comprising of unique Honda ACG Starter helping in starting the engine “jolt free”.

It uses the same AC generator that generates current and charge the battery while riding and thus eliminating the need for a conventional starter motor and gear meshing noises according to the brand. The engine start has been made easy with efficient use of decompression and slightly opened exhaust valves at the beginning of compression stroke.

The Swing Back feature rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction allowing the piston to take “running start” and making it easier to start the engine with small amount of power. PGM-FI uses sensors for constant injection and enables optimum fuel and air mixture.

It is said to aid in “consistent power output, high fuel efficiency and less emissions” and the piston cooling jet improves cooling efficiency. The Start Solenoid acts as an automatic choke system to make sure rich air fuel mixture. Moreover, the offset cylinder and roller rocker arm with needle bearing reduces frictional loss, betters power output and improves mileage.

The mechanical improvements result in the BSVI Honda Shine being 14 per cent more economical according to Honda. It rides on low rolling resistance tubeless tyre and the improved five-speed transmission is claimed to give a smoother and efficient ride. Honda says the DC headlamp provides constant illumination without fluctuation and the new engine start/stop switch starts the engine when pressed downwards and becomes the engine kill switch when pressed upwards.

Other notable new features include integrated Headlamp beam and passing switch, a five-step adjustable rear suspension with seal chain for low maintenance, and Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer. The ground clearance of the 2020 Honda Shine BSVI has been increased by 5 mm, as does the wheelbase by 19 mm.

The seat has also been made longer by 27 mm for increased comfort level with a smooth integration to the fuel tank. The design highlights are chrome garnished front visor, chrome stroke on side covers, youthful graphics, chrome muffler cover, new meter design, updated tail lamp and black alloy wheels.

It will be made available in Drum and Disc variants and the colour options include Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic & Athletic Blue Metallic. To make the offering more attractive, the new Honda Shine comes with 3-year standard and 3-year optional extended warranty package.