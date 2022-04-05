The second-generation Honda HR-V has been announced for North America and it looks completely different to the model sold in Asia and Europe

The all-new Honda HR-V has been revealed with a host of changes inside and out in North America as it is a radical departure compared to the outgoing model. In comparison to the existing HR-V in Asia and Europe, the styling direction taken is completely different as it has a youthful stance with a busy-looking front fascia that is generally unusual for a Honda model.

While the dimensional changes have not been revealed, the Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the second-gen HR-V is based on the same platform as the eleventh generation Civic. It has a longer wheelbase than the outgoing model and will be wider as well. Thus, the interior space will be more, adding to the practicality and the bootspace could have also been improved.

The exterior comprises a redesigned octagonal-shaped front grille with new inserts while the sleeker and more rounded headlamp cluster has integrated LED DRLs. Ditching the elegant look of the HR-V sold elsewhere with smooth-flowing body panels, the muscular bonnet is accompanied by prominent creases and the front bumper is also restyled with new lower grille inserts.

Other visual highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, a slightly sloping roofline connecting the rather conventional and reworked bootlid, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, etc. It will have plenty in common with the latest Civic range as a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit will likely be utilised producing more power than the outgoing HR-V.

Honda could also offer the 1.5-litre turbocharged four-pot unit developing around 180 hp. The 1.8-litre mill could be tuned to generate better performance as well and whether a Si version will be available in the future or not is yet unknown. It is interesting to note that North America bound HR-V will be retailed in Europe in a different name from 2023.

The brand looks to be working on a midsize SUV for India and it could arrive in the near future. In addition, the hybrid version of the popular City midsize sedan will be introduced this month.