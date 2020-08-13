New-Gen Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz – Specification Comparison

Is the recently launched new-gen Honda City worth the premium you pay over the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz? Take a read to find out

Honda Cars India recently raised the bar in the mid-size sedan segment by launching the fifth-gen version of the City in the country. The City has been around for over 20 years now, and its popularity only seems to grow by the day. With the fifth-gen version, Honda will be aiming to resecure the C-segment sedan crown.

However, the segment has a bunch of different sedans to choose from, with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz being a tough contender to beat. Here is a comparison between the 2020 Honda City and the Maruti Ciaz to help you decide which one is better for you –

New-Gen Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Dimensions –

In terms of size, the new-gen City measures 4549 mm in length, 1748 mm in width, 1489 mm in height, and has a 2600 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki has a length of 4490 mm, a width of 1730 mm, a height of 1485 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2650 mm.

New-Gen Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Length 4549 mm 4490 mm Width 1748 mm 1730 mm Height 1489 mm 1485 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2650 mm

These numbers go on to show that the Honda City is 59 mm longer, 18 mm wider and 4 mm taller than the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. However, the latter has a 50 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the 2020 City.

Features

The new-gen City is even better packed than the outgoing model, which was already one of the most feature-rich cars in the segment. Its equipment list consists of an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Weblink compatibility, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected car features and Alexa remote capability, a 7.0-inch MID with G-Force meter, cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT only), an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, a rear sunshade, ambient lighting and more.

The Ciaz comes equipped with LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, push button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control, 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto etc.

New-Gen Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Safety –

On the safety front, the 2020 City has been equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, reverse parking camera and sensors, LaneWatch camera, Agile Handling Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability and Traction Control and Emergency Stop Signal.

On the contrary, the Ciaz gets rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Program with Hill-hold, dual frontal airbags, a high-speed alert system and front seatbelt reminders.

Engine

The new-gen City is offered with two BS6-compliant powertrains i.e. a 1.5-litre petrol unit and a 1.5-lite oil burner. As compared to the fourth-gen model, the new petrol engine on the City puts out 2 PS more power, and is now rated at 121 PS/145 Nm.

However, the diesel engine continues to produce 100 PS power and 200 Nm torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the petrol engine can also be had with a CVT auto.

New-Gen Honda City Engine 1.5-litre diesel Power 100 PS Torque 200 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

The Ciaz on the other hand, makes do with only one BS6-compliant powertrain, which is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with mild hybrid system. The diesel engine that was previously offered with the sedan was discontinued as the BS6 emission norms came into effect earlier this year. The petrol engine churns out 105 PS and 138 Nm, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT, or a 4-speed torque converter auto.

New-Gen Honda City Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol Power 121 PS 105 PS Torque 145 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/

CVT 5-speed MT/

4-speed AT

Price

Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Ciaz at a starting price of Rs 8.31 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 11.09 lakh for the top-end trim. On the other hand, the new-gen City has been priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

Considering the affordability factor, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a winner because its base variant is over Rs 2.5 lakh cheaper than 2020 City’s. However, the extra money that you pay for New Honda City gets you a whole lot of extra features, safety tech, as well as a more powerful engine. The City also offers an optional diesel powertrain, which the Ciaz doesn’t.