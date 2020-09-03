New-Gen Honda City Beats Ciaz & Verna In August 2020 Sales

New Honda City posted 2,299 units in August 2020 as it finished 284 units clear of the second-placed Hyundai Verna

Following its global premiere in Thailand in November 2019, Honda has been expanding the City’s reach to other Asian markets since the beginning of this year. The Japanese manufacturer wasted no time in bringing the C-segment sedan to India as it knows the significance of the popular nameplate domestically as the debuted happened midway through July 2020.

The new Honda City has started off its life well in the domestic market and in the month of August 2020, the sedan was the most sold in its segment. However, the Verna wasn’t far away. The Japanese mid-size sedan garnered a total of 2,299 units last month while the Verna, which received a facelift a few months ago, recorded 2,015 units locally.

It must be noted that the C-segment for sedans has seen a huge drop in popularity in recent years due to the rise in fame of the mid-size SUVs. The trio of City, Verna and Ciaz are responsible for the majority of the segment’s sales but they have been hit big time. The fifth generation Honda City recorded decent sales but we will have to wait and see if it could carry on the momentum forwards.

S.No C-segment Sedan Sales In August 2020 1. Honda City 2,299 2. Hyundai Verna 2,015 3. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,223 4. Skoda Rapid 844 5. Toyota Yaris 438 6. Volkswagen Vento 172

The Ciaz endured another below-par sales tally as only 1,223 units were sold in August 2020 as it secured third position ahead of Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento. The arrival of the more affordable entry level variants has aided in Skoda positing decent volume numbers with the Rapid in recent times.

The Rapid registered a total of 844 units while the Toyota Yaris managed to post only 438 units. The Yaris has been around only for just over two years but its sales volumes have not been impressive and it begs the question when the mooted rebadged Ciaz wearing Toyota badge would come out. We do not know yet if it will replace the Yaris or not.

The Vento ended up last with 172 units and it will be getting a replacement more likely sometime next year based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN architecture.