New-Gen Honda BR-V Seven-Seater Debuts With 1.5L Petrol Engine

New-gen Honda BR-V is the production version of the N7X concept for the Indonesian market and is powered by the same i-VTEC engine as the City

Honda has hosted the global premiere of the production-spec N7X in the Indonesian market today and it acts as a successor to the highly successful first-gen BR-V. The concept was first showcased back in May 2021 and the road-going version closely aligns with it with a large greenhouse and front fascia drawing inspiration from the latest global Honda vehicles.

The exterior of the new Honda BR-V comprises a wide chrome front grille with the large Honda badge mounted in the middle and the multiple chrome slats add to the premium nature and is flanked by sharp LED headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The prominent front bumper houses the LED fog lamps and the wide central air intake is accompanied by a muscular side profile.

Other visual highlights in the 2021 Honda BR-V seven-seater are a set of U-shaped wraparound LED taillights, grey roof rails, shark fin antenna, a thick beltline running below the side windows, newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, a large boot structure, clamshell-shaped bonnet, black foglamp housings, etc. The new generation Honda BR-V as we can call it gets a host of safety and assistive features as well from the Honda Sensing Suite.

The equipment list comprises adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane watch tech, auto high beam assist, autonomous brake warning, lane keep assist and so on. The interior of the new Honda BR-V boasts central air conditioning vents mounted atop the dashboard, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a layered dash with chrome accents.

As for the performance, the three-row crossover is claimed to have the most powerful motor in its class. The 1.5-lire four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC petrol unit powering the new BR-V can also be found in the City and it produces a maximum power output of 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm – paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

It also gets a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, semi-digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT, remote engine start, auto high beam, adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation, collision mitigation braking, lead car departure notification, etc. For the Indonesian market, the second generation Honda BR-V is offered in five different paint schemes.

They are Premium Opal Pearl White, Crystal Black Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Tafetta White. The second-gen BR-V gains Power Retractable Mirror, ECO Indicator, Dual Front SRS Airbags, Driver Seatbelt Reminder, ABS + EBD, ISOFIX + Tether, Keyless Entry, Immobilizer, Alarm System and Pretensioner with Load Limiter Seatbelt as standard.