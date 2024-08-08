New-Gen Honda Amaze Launching Soon – All New Details

A competent compact sedan which is recommendable for a first car to a family is the Honda Amaze and it is getting a generation update by the end of this year

The Honda Amaze’s last generational update was in 2018, and the current model has gone through a few facelifts to stay updated. It is a popular model and the sales numbers in the compact sedan segment are proof enough. It is not the highest-selling model, but it is close and quite frankly a good choice in the segment.

According to sources, the next Honda Amaze will use a modified version of the platform that underpins the more premium City and Elevate. Of course, there will be changes and this model of the Amaze will feature a much shorter wheelbase compared to the City and the Elevate, to keep the length under four meters.

Not much is known about the new Amaze’s appearance, but we believe that the entry-level sedan will be a combination of its current design and also introduce design cues from bigger Honda sedans sold internationally. Apparently, the second-gen Amaze was inspired by the Accord of its time.

The interiors are expected to get a refreshed cabin layout, which could include a larger, floating touchscreen infotainment system similar to the one in the Elevate. We believe more soft-touch elements will be included to make it feel premium but sadly it will likely share interior components with other Honda models in India to keep costs in check.

Speaking about the powertrain, the third-gen Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 90hp and 110Nm of torque. Transmission options include either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. There is no possibility of a diesel engine in the Honda lineup yet.

With the launch of the new Amaze, Honda seeks to steal the crown from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire which is currently the highest-selling compact sedan. But it is going to be an uphill task, looking at the trend where almost everyone prefers an SUV and multiple segments within the SUV like the micro-SUV, compact SUV is not working in its favour. Once launched, it will go up against the Hyundai Aura and the yet-to-be-launched new Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the prices are sure to go up but by how much remains uncertain.

