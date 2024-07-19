New-Gen Hero Xpulse Spied Testing With 210 cc Karizma Engine

The second generation Hero Xpulse could be launched in India before the end of 2024 or in early 2025, powered by a liquid-cooled 210 cc engine

The Hero Xpulse has garnered a cult following as it is the most affordable dual-purpose adventure tourer on the market. Recent spy images suggest that the brand is continuously developing the second-generation Xpulse. The heavily camouflaged test prototype reveals that it will be powered by the same 210 cc engine found in the Karizma XMR.

The first ever spy pictures of what looks like the Hero Xpulse 210 appeared on the internet in September 2023 and now more details can be deciphered as the test mules have evolved. The main criticism the brand has been getting on the Xpulse is the lack of performance mainly while touring long distances on the highways and it could be addressed with the new motor.

The Karizma XMR currently develops around 25 bhp maximum power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque from the liquid-cooled 210 cc mill and if the same performance numbers are used, it will be around 6.1 bhp more powerful and 3.1 Nm torquier than the 199.6 cc 4V air-cooled engine currently being employed. Moreover, this engine is paired with a six-speed transmission in the entry-level supersport.

The test mule shows the presence of a floating front fender, a new LED headlamp and a tall transparent windscreen. The rider sits upright on the motorcycle as you might expect from an adv while black pannier box and luggage carrier could also be seen along with an engine sump guard. It is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the back.

The front and rear disc brakes will be supported by a dual-channel ABS system. The fuel tank could be slighter larger than the outgoing model and the tank extensions can also be noted. Hero is expected to provide new body panels, graphics and colour schemes as part of the update. We can expect the second generation Xpulse to launch before the end of this year or in early 2025.

It must be noted that Hero is also working on a flagship adv, which could use an engine derived from the Harley-Davidson X440 or employed with a brand new 420 cc liquid-cooled unit. Speculations indicate that the motorcycle is a few years away.