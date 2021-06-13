New-Gen Force Gurkha To Be Launch Expected Soon – 5 Things To Know

The new-generation BS6 Force Gurkha was expected to be launched in the Indian market last year, however, the launch ended up being delayed due to unplanned incidents

Force Motors showcased the second-generation version of the Gurkha at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year, and the updated car was expected to go on sale in the following months. However, due to unfavourable circumstances, Force ended up delaying the new-gen Gurkha’s launch. Now, the new Force Gurkha is all set for a launch in the Indian market in a matter of weeks.

Ahead of the next-gen Force Gurkha’s debut, we have compiled a list of the top 5 things that you need to know about the updated SUV, take a look –

1. Design

As compared to the outgoing model, the new-gen model features some cosmetic changes, which include new optional LED headlights, redesigned front grille as well as restyled front and rear bumpers. However, the overall boxy silhouette of the off-roading SUV remains the same as before. The new Gurkha sits on 245/70 R16 tyres.

2. Powertrain

Under the hood of the next-gen Gurkha will be a 2.6-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 90 PS and 260 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with a low-range transfer case. The Gurkha continues to offer an independent suspension setup up front with a rigid-axle rear arrangement.

3. Featues & Safety

On the inside, the new-gen Force Gurkha is expected to feature a dual-tone theme, a three-spoke steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, front power windows, circular AC vents, as well as an analogue instrument cluster.

4. Expected Price & Rivals

The BS6 Gurkha is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), and will directly put up against the recently launched new-gen Mahindra Thar in the Indian market. The segment will soon also be joined by the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

5. Launch

Originally set for a launch in July last year, Force Motors shifted its focus on meeting demand for Traveller ambulances, with several government bodies placing bulk orders for the vehicle. However, a launch is finally expected to take place in the third quarter of this year.