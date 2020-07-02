New-Gen Fiat Punto Digitally Rendered, Looks Ravishing

The new-gen Fiat Punto is not expected to arrive anytime before 2022, and the car is likely to make use of Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform

The Punto was a pretty popular hatchback sold by the Italian manufacturer Fiat which was built from 1993 till 2018, spanning over three generations. Fiat managed to sell almost 9 million units of the car globally, but the hatch failed to make a name in the Indian market, and was officially discontinued as the BS6 emission norms came into effect in April this year.

However, Fiat confirmed that the Punto will be making a comeback soon, and we expect the new-gen model to arrive by about two years from now. While no details are available of the next-gen Punto as of now, here is a digitally imagined rendering of the new hatch created by the French publication Auto Moto, take a look –

The new Punto will likely be based on Groupe PSA’s CMP (Common Modular Platform), as a part of the merger between the French company and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). The said platform is also used by other brands like Peugeot, DS Automobiles, and Opel/Vauxhall. This platform will also help Fiat launch fully-electric cars, since it is already being used by EVs like Peugeot e-208, Opel Corsa-e as well as the Citroen e-C4.

The rendered hatch gets a sizeable black front grille with ‘FIAT’ badging instead of the conventional Fiat logo. The grille is flanked by sharp-looking headlamps. The car gets a dual-tone treatment with the roof and the ORVMs painted black. The rendered car also sports stylish looking precision-cut alloy wheels.

In terms of size, the upcoming new-gen Punto is expected to be slightly over 4-meters in length, and have a 2.54 m long wheelbase. The Punto will initially be launched in the European markets, while a launch in other countries cannot be ruled out.

The new-gen Punto will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while a fully-electric variant with a 136 hp-electric motor, coupled to a 50 kWh lithium ion battery pack could also be offered. Upon launch, the next-gen Punto will go on to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta and Peugeot 208 in the foreign markets.

We do not expect Fiat to launch the new-gen Punto in India anytime soon. For now, FCA will only be operating in the Indian market through the Jeep brand. On the other hand, Groupe PSA will also be re-entering the country soon with Citroen.