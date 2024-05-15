New Gen Dzire To Share Engine & Features With The New Swift

MSIL confirmed that the new Swift and Dzire will have the same underpinnings and the latter will be powered by the new Z1E 1.2L petrol engine

The next generation 2024 Swift was launched a few days ago and we finally got the official confirmation of the new engine and the official numbers with respect to power output and fuel efficiency as soon as it did. The other confirmation that we received was that the Dzire and the Swift will be sharing the same Heartect platform.

We believe that the sharing does not stop there and most of the components including the new engine will be shared with the Dzire and here is what we know about the engine and the features that the new generation Swift gets. The new Swift comes with a brand new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Z-series petrol engine.

It produces 82 PS of power and 112 Nm of peak torque and replaces the 4-cylinder K-series unit. We strongly believe that this new engine will be powering the upcoming Dzire as well and mostly in the same state of tune. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT automatic transmission, and both will remain the same on the Dzire as well.

The Dzire will get updated features from the newly launched Swift, and this includes a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, 6 airbags as standard, ESP, hill hold control, auto climate control, rear parking sensors with camera, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, LED headlights and taillights, newly designed LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps.

One very interesting thing about the test mules that were spied testing on Indian roads is that one of them had a sunroof which means the production variant may come with a sunroof as well. The pricing is expected to be almost similar to the newly launched Swift and once launched the Dzire will go up against the Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

The new Swift comes with a claimed fuel economy of 24.8 kmpl for petrol MT and 25.75 kmpl for petrol AMT and we expect the new generation Dzire to have a slightly lower mileage and noticeable cosmetic differences will be made between them.