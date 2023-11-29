New-Gen Duster SUV Unveiled With Big Changes Inside & Out

New-gen Duster has debuted under Renault’s sub-brand Dacia for the European market with a myriad of updates and new features

Renault built its brand in India by leveraging the popularity of the Duster nameplate in its early days. It is one of the forefathers that really helped establish the midsize SUV segment. Although the second generation did not make its way to India, there are expectations that the third-generation Duster will be launched in the country by 2025.

The international-spec 2024 Duster has now made its world premiere in Portugal under the Dacia brand, a subsidiary of Renault. As seen in the design patents and leaked images, it draws plenty of inspiration from the Bigster concept. The five-seater has received a myriad of visual modifications aimed at elevating its overall stance.

The frontal design incorporates a chic grille section, slim LED headlamps configured in a Y-pattern, vertical air intakes on either side of the redesigned front bumper, a wide lower grille with updated inserts, and a bold skid plate to impart a more assertive aesthetic. The exterior also comprises an updated bonnet design and new roof rails.

Moving to the sides, you could clearly see the square-shaped wheel arches, rear quarter glass reminiscent of the original Duster, door handles mounted on the C-pillars, B-pillars finished in black colour, newly designed alloy wheels and prominent side black cladding adding to the rugged appeal. The rear end features Y-shaped LED tail lamps, a revised rear bumper and tailgate.

The third-gen Duster has gained a number of revisions inside the cabin as well. New features and technologies along with enhanced surface trims and materials have upped the ante this time around. It features a new floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new flat-bottom steering wheel and HVAC vents, automatic climate control, a new digital instrument console and so on.

As for the performance, the 2024 Duster has been presented with three engine choices. The 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine produces around 140 hp while the 1.3L turbo petrol kicks out 170 hp and is flex-fuel compliant too. The 1.2L petrol hybrid mill generates 170 hp. Both manual and automatic transmissions with an optional 4WD system are on offer.