2019 Hyundai ix25 (2020 Hyundai Creta) was showcased at the Chengdu Motor Show earlier this year with a huge vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system

The mostly unexplored segment of mid-size SUVs was reigned by the one and only Creta, up until this year. But now, the segment has a new leader in the form of Creta’s very own cousin, the new Kia Seltos. Creta is one of Hyundai’s top-selling cars in the Indian market.

The Korean carmaker is all set to unveil the second generation of its flagship SUV at the Auto Expo in February next year. Should newly launched bigger SUVs like Tata Harrier and MG Hector worry as well?

Going by the recent spy-shots, and the ix25 (Creta’s moniker in China) showcased at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show, the 2020 Creta will feature Hyundai’s cascading grille design upfront. A split-headlamp setup is also seen, along with diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels and split C-shaped tail lamps. The Chinese ix25 is bigger in length and width when compared to the current-gen Creta, but stands a little shorter.

The upcoming Creta will share its platform and engines with the Seltos, which means it will feature Seltos’ 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, which produce 115PS/144Nm and 115PS/250Nm respectively. The more powerful 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine (rated at 140PS/242Nm) available on the GT Line trim of the Seltos, is also likely to make its way to the upcoming Creta.

The main talking point, however, remains to be the large virtually-stacked infotainment unit seen on the ix25. It works as the display for the 360-degree surround-view camera, along with controls for the HVAC system. Along with this, the new Creta will be equipped with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology as seen on the Venue, which provides a remote engine start feature, geo-fencing, live tracking of the vehicle etc.

The new Creta is set to take the competition a notch above with the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, LED headlamps and tail lamps, a heads-up display, and an air purifier, most of which the Seltos offers, but none apart from that.

The 2020 Creta will likely be priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch next year, it will continue its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.