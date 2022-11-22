New-Gen Bullet 350 To Be The Next Big Launch Following Super Meteor

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will likely be introduced sometime next year and it has several commonalities with the latest Classic

Royal Enfield is currently working on a slew of new motorcycles for the local as well as global markets. The 350 cc, all-new 450 cc and 650 cc range will see plenty of action from the homegrown manufacturer. The Super Meteor 650 made its global debut at the 2022 EICMA in Italy earlier this year and its domestic premiere was hosted only a few days ago at the Rider Mania event.

The 650 cc portfolio will see further expansion as the production-spec Shotgun 650 concept, a scrambler based on the 650 cc platform and probably a semi-faired old-school Continental GT 650 could be launched. In addition, the updated versions of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 have also been spotted a while ago.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will go on sale in India in January 2023. Following its market launch, we could see the arrival of the new generation Bullet 350 sometime next year. It has already been caught on camera in its near-production guise. The recently introduced Hunter 350 has been well received by customers.

The current generation Bullet is the most affordable motorcycle offered by the Chennai-based manufacturer with the Hunter 350 priced marginally higher. We do expect the new-gen retro motorcycle to maintain its affordable status while getting a plethora of revisions to the design and mechanical bits to bring a refreshed vibe.

It will sit on the new double cradle chassis and will derive power from the 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be connected to a five-speed transmission.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will have several commonalities with the latest Classic and it will be available with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system. It will also boast a circular halogen headlamp and a tail lamp with chrome casing, halogen turn signals, familiar switchgear, tubular grab rail, upright handlebar, telescopic front forks, twin sided rear shocks, wire-spoked wheels with tubed tyres, and so on.