New Gen Bajaj Chetak EV 35 Series Launched At Rs. 1.20 Lakh

The new generation Bajaj Chetak EV is packed with more features and technologies and several improvements have also been made

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Chetak 35 series in India, marking a significant upgrade with a redesigned architecture and an enhanced features list. Available in three variants – 3501, 3502, and 3503 – the 2025 Chetak has what it takes to raise the bar for electric scooters at least on paper. While the prices of the 3501 and 3502 variants have been disclosed (Rs 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh respectively, ex-showroom), the cost for the 3503 variant remains to be revealed.

As the most advanced Chetak to date, it brings several improvements over its predecessors, particularly in the tech and performance departments. The Bajaj Chetak 35 series boasts an entirely new frame that houses a 3.5 kWh battery, designed for improved space optimisation by being positioned beneath the floorboard.

This reconfiguration not only maximises storage but also helps provide a claimed range of 153 kilometres on a full charge. The addition of 35 litres of underseat storage ensures practicality without sacrificing performance. The scooter’s design reflects a modern take on the classic Chetak cues with sleeker turn indicators, a blacked-out headlamp surround and a sportier LED tail light.

The key highlight of the Chetak 3501 is its improved features list which comprises a touchscreen TFT display with smartphone connectivity, music control, integrated maps and geo-fencing capabilities. These enhancements position the Chetak 3501 to compete with other tech-heavy electric scooters in the market from brands like TVS, Ather and Ola.

Along with these features, the scooter retains a familiar monoshock suspension system at both ends and features a combination of a front disc brake and a rear drum brake for stopping power. Powering the entire Chetak 35 series is a 3.5kW electric motor. The new platform has also allowed for enhancements in handling, according to the brand.

The Chetak 35 series features a 950 W on-board quick charger, enabling a 0-80 per cent charge in just three hours. Powered by a 4 kW motor, Bajaj hasn’t yet revealed full performance details. The 3503, the base variant, comes with drum brakes and is expected to be Rs 10,000 cheaper than the 3502. It provides a more affordable entry into the Chetak lineup while retaining essential features.