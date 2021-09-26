New-Gen Alto To Make Global Debut In January 2022 – Report

The ninth-generation Suzuki Alto will reportedly be introduced in January 2022 at the brand’s homeland of Japan

According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, Suzuki will introduce the new generation Alto in the first month of the next calendar year in Japan. The ninth-gen hatchback will reportedly get a turbocharged small-capacity engine to accompany the naturally aspirated three-cylinder mild-hybrid mill to strengthen the lineup.

The ninth-generation Suzuki Alto will sit on the updated version of the lightweight Heartect platform that is used in a wide range of models. While the inline three-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine is newly developed, the mild-hybrid powertrain is said to offer higher fuel economy. Despite a number of changes, it will be priced competitively in Japan.

We brought you exclusive spy pictures of the test prototype of the next generation Alto for India a few weeks ago. The Alto is one of the best-selling models for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer for many years and the existing generation has been on sale for nearly a decade without any major changes to the underpinnings.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been in production for more than two decades and it has certainly helped in the brand making a strong statement in the entry-level space. Judging by the test mule, which appears to be in its initial stages of testing, the development of the all-new Alto has commenced and it could get an assortment of changes inside and out.

The largest carmaker in the country will launch the second generation Celerio before the end of this year and it will be followed by mid-cycle updates of a number of popular models to stretch their lifespan. The next-gen Alto is expected to get a redesigned front fascia with a hexagonal-shaped grille assembly, restyled headlamps, bumpers and tail lamps.

The third-gen Alto for India is speculated to sit on the Heartect K architecture and the interior will also be thoroughly revised with the addition of new features and technologies. As for the performance, an all-new 800 cc three-cylinder petrol engine will likely be utilised with an idle start/stop technology for improved mileage figures.