New Gen 3 Platform To Underpin Upcoming OLA Scooters & Bikes

As per reports, the battery, motor and electronics are integrated into a single unit which acts as a stressed member of the chassis

Homegrown EV maker, Ola Electric, recently unveiled its latest platform called the Gen3 for its scooter lineup. Interestingly, this platform will also include a battery pack which is developed by Ola itself.

On the newly developed Gen 3 platform, Ola has integrated important sections like the motor, battery and electronics into a single unit which is shaped like a box. This box is positioned in such a way that it incorporates itself as a stressed member of the chassis. Ola says this will allow it to build multiple types of scooters like commuter, sports and touring based on the Gen 3 platform.

The in-house built battery pack will consist of 4680 lithium-ion cells (developed in India) and is claimed by Ola to be larger in diameter and contain 10% more energy than the 2170 cells found in the Gen 2 platform. The Gen 3 motor will not use any permanent magnets.

The Gen 2 platform had separate cables, motor and MCU (Micro Controller Unit), whereas the new platform will have all its components integrated with magnetised electrical coils instead of permanent magnets. According to Ola, this will generate a higher torque output more efficiently. The required materials for the motor will be sourced within India.

The primitive Gen 1 platform consisted of 10 ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and then the Gen 2 platform found in the current lineup consists of 4 ECUs, connected by wires in both platforms. In the Gen 3 platform, the core functionalities of the BMS (Battery Management System), MCU and other components will be integrated into a single multi-core processor.

This will help reduce wiring complexity which is one of the many issues that needs to be addressed in EVs. The platform is also set to get a new computing board (kind of like a motherboard) which will house all the ECUs, facilitate wireless data communication and most importantly integrate Ola’s Krutrim A.I. in the coming years.

In a recent press briefing, Ola Electric’s Founder and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal, revealed that the EV maker is currently developing lithium-ion cells at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu and that the in-house developed battery cells will be found in its scooters by early next year. The unveiling of the Gen 3 platform shows that the plans for the same are in progress.