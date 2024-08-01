New-Gen 2024 Nissan X-Trail Launched In India At Rs. 49.92 Lakh

The reservations for the new-gen Nissan X-Trail have commenced already for Rs. 1 lakh; brought into India via CBU route

Nissan Motor India recently opened reservations for the new generation X-Trail with an initial token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. The pricing details have been revealed today, with the premium SUV priced at Rs. 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Imported as a CBU and available in limited quantities, this new X-Trail takes advantage of the homologation relaxations.

The fourth generation Nissan X-Trail is available in three paint options: Diamond Black, Pearl White, and Champagne Silver. While the seven-seater variant is offered in India, a five-seater version is available in other markets. Under the hood, the X-Trail features a 1.5L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology.

The sole gasoline mill delivers 163 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The engine features variable compression technology, which adjusts based on driving conditions to enhance fuel efficiency and performance. In the Indian market, the new X-Trail locks horns with the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq while the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner can be considered rivals to some extent as well.

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail’s equipment list includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging facility. Keyless entry, various drive modes, and 20-inch alloy wheels are standard. Additional amenities are EPB with auto hold, seven airbags, push-button start, a limited-slip differential, auto wipers, traction control, hill start assist, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof amongst others.

The Nissan X-Trail boasts a prominent V-motion grille adorned with sleek chrome accents, complemented by a bold bumper featuring a wide air inlet and LED daytime running lights. The muscular front and rear skid plates add a rugged touch while the wraparound LED tail lamps and sharp LED headlamps enhance its modern look. The exterior also gets a rear shark fin antenna and X-Trail lettering on the tailgate.

The third-row seats in the Nissan X-Trail offer a 50:50 split fold and recline, while the middle row features 40:20:40 split-folding, reclining, and sliding functions. The SUV measures 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,725 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,705 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm. Built on the CMF-C platform, it has a lot in common with the Mitsubishi Outlander sold globally.