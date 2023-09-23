New-Gen 2024 Honda Accord Introduced With Hybrid Powertrain

2024 Honda Accord for Japan will be available only with a hybrid petrol engine, paired with a CVT transmission

Late last year, Honda unveiled the new generation Accord in the United States and it was followed by the market debut in other international markets. The eleventh-gen Honda Accord has finally made its way to Japan and this time it will be available only in its hybrid specification. The exterior of the 2024 Honda Accord for Japan is identical to the global-spec model.

However, the Japanese manufacturer has given different paint schemes and 18-inch alloy wheels while the cabin comes with notable changes along with specification differences. The all-new Honda Accord will be retailed only with a 2.0L NA four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with two electric motors to form a self-charging e:HEV system.

The powertrain should be good enough to produce a maximum power output of 184 PS and 315 Nm of peak torque as in the Civic hybrid but the official power and torque numbers have not been revealed by the brand yet for Japan. In the international markets, the new-gen Honda Accord can be had with regular petrol and PHEV options to give a variety of choices to the customers.

The JDM-spec Honda Accord comes with the addition of a circular dial positioned on the centre console and it sits in place of the conventional climate controls. Dubbed the Experience Selection Dial, the driver can customise its functionality. For instance, it can be used to control the lighting, temperature, audio and much more. A similar dial is already available in the Accord retailed in China.

When not in use, it shows an analogue clock. The equipment list of the 2024 Honda Accord comprises a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google function, a 10.2-inch all-digital instrument console, an 11.5-inch heads-up display, Honda Sensing 360 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite for the first time in the Japanese market, etc.

Customers wanting to make their new Accord unique can go for the Sportsline or Touringline package enabling new alloy wheels, different bumpers, side sills, added lip spoiler and rear diffuser, etc. Bookings for the 2024 Honda Accord will open in December.