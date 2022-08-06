New-Gen 2023 Toyota Fortuner Hybrid SUV Coming – What We Know So Far

2023 Toyota Fortuner is expected to make its global debut in the coming months before going on sale in international markets

Toyota is expected to unveil the new generation Fortuner in the coming months in the foreign markets according to media reports. The full-size SUV could make its way to India sometime next year considering its popularity. Currently, Toyota is preparing to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder on August 16, 2022 in India.

It will more likely be followed by the heavily updated Urban Cruiser compact SUV based on the new Brezza. It could be followed by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based coupe SUV’s rebadged version in 2023. It must be noted that the new generation Toyota Innova HyCross is also believed to make its local debut in the coming months.

Thus, the Japanese auto major will strengthen its product portfolio across different price ranges and segments with an aim to gain more market share. Back to the Fortuner, its latest iteration was first introduced in 2015 before reaching India in 2016. The seven-seater’s range also saw expansion in recent times as variants such as GR-S and Lengender 4×4 had arrived.

The new generation Toyota Fortuner is expected to have an evolutionary design language with a redesigned front fascia and rear end while retaining the tall pillars and muscular body panels. While the upcoming Innova HyCross could switch to the TNGA-B platform, the 2023 Fortuner may stick with the ladder frame construction with updated.

As for the performance, a 2.8-litre GD series diesel engine could be incorporated with hybrid technology for improved performance and fuel economy. It will also help in adhering to the stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe. The interior is said to get new features and technologies courtesy of a new electronic platform.

We can expect equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging facility, a 360-degree camera, ADAS-based assistive and safety features, improved VSC, new EPS, redesigned dashboard and centre console, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, use of more premium quality materials and surface trims, new seat upholstery, powered seats and tailgate, etc to be made available as well.