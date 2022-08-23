New-Gen 2023 Suzuki Swift World Premiere Likely In December

2023 Suzuki Swift is expected to go on sale in India next year with a redesigned exterior and interior

Suzuki has already been spotted testing the new generation Swift on foreign soil as it was caught on camera more than a couple of times in Europe in recent weeks. The compact hatchback will reportedly make its global debut in December 2022 before going on sale in its home market of Japan and other international markets but an official announcement has been made yet.

We do expect the 2023 Suzuki Swift to reach Indian shores sometime next year. The chances of the new-gen Swift making its local debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January are high considering that the latest model was first showcased at the 2018 edition of the show. However, the Baleno-based SUV coupe codenamed YTB (Baleno Cross), could be the biggest highlight for the brand this time around as the Swift might be brought in later.

The spy pictures of the new-gen Suzuki Swift give us a sneak peek of the overall design as it has taken an evolutionary approach. The exterior comprises a redesigned front grille, sharper LED headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights, a revised front bumper with new air intake and fog lamp housings, and the overall proportions could also grow as well.

Thus, the interior space, as well as the boot, could be capable of larger volume. Other visual updates will likely include new bodywork, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, blackened pillars, roof integrated spoiler, tweaked bonnet and bootlid, updated rear bumper, new LED tail lamps, traditional rear door handles instead of the pillar-mounted ones, etc.

We do expect the 2023 Suzuki Swift to sit on an updated version of the Heartect platform and it will boast of improved safety features and technologies. The interior will likely gain a new dashboard and centre console while the equipment list could be shared with the Baleno with the presence of a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ connectivity.

The build quality and surface finish could also be improved. As for the performance, the hatch will likely continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine and the performance-based Swift Sport equipped with a 1.4-litre BoosterJet unit could also be in the works.