New-Gen 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Detailed In Walkaround Video

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine

Royal Enfield introduced the long-awaited new generation Bullet 350 yesterday in India for a starting price of Rs. 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bullet is positioned above the Hunter and below the Classic in the brand’s 350 cc lineup and it has several commonalities with top-selling Classic 350. The base Military Black and Military Red colours are equipped with a single-channel ABS system assisting the front disc brake and rear drum brake.

The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is underpinned by the twin cradle frame as the Hunter, Classic and Meteor. It derives power from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine, ditching the 346 cc UCE unit which has been in the business for long. Using the J-series engine platform, the new Bullet develops a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm.

The powertrain is good enough to kick out 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm and is linked with a five-speed transmission. The mid-spec Standard Black and Standard Maroon colours are priced at Rs. 1.97 lakh while the range-topping Black Gold costs Rs. 2.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The top-spec variant is priced around Rs. 10-12,000 cheaper than the top-end Classic 350.

In the video linked above, we have explained about the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in detail. As for the suspension, the new-gen Bullet 350 is equipped with conventional 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear while the mid- and top-level variants come with a 300 mm disc brake at the front and a disc brake at the rear.

They are assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The top-spec Black Gold can be distinguished from other variants via a number of visual changes including black finished engine area and components. Compared to the old model, the 2023 Bullet features a new halogen headlamp with silver casing, updated pilot lamps, and LED turn indicators can be optioned out.

Customers can also choose the Tripper Navigation system and alloy wheels from the accessories list. The switchgear, clutch and brake levers and the semi-digital instrument cluster are shared with the Classic and other 350 cc motorcycles.