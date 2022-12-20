New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Revealed With Radically New Design

2023 Hyundai Kona EV gets a brand new design and the interior takes inspiration from the Ioniq 5 with a twin screen layout

The new generation Hyundai Kona has been unveiled for the international markets and is a radical departure from the outgoing model with a brand new design and improved features. The exterior differs for each variant though but the front end gets a curved profile with a sleek ‘Seamless Horizon Lamp’ covering the entire width of the crossover.

The Hyundai Kona EV steps it up with a pixelated lighting design along with a set of unique 19-inch alloy wheels and a shut-off air inlet with pixel-inspired graphics. The regular ICE variant comprises a new faux skid plate, bolder front bumper with blocked-off triangular air inlets, plastic body cladding, etc. The performance-based N Line variant pushes the boundaries even further.

The Hyundai Kona N Line features different front and rear bumpers, new 19-inch alloy wheels, black finished roof and rearview mirrors and silver side skirts. The new crossover is 150 mm longer and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase as well as being 25 mm wider. The interior comes with a complete makeover and it takes plenty of inspiration from the Ioniq 5 EV.

The equipment list composes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a floating dash, a curved centre stack with physical controls, repositioned gear shifter, a unique rear bench seat, and so on. The technical specifications of the new generation Hyundai Kona are not known yet but expect similarities with the Kia Niro.

The 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine will produce a combined power output of 141 PS and 264 Nm of peak torque. The 2023 Hyundai Kona EV could get a 64.8 kWh battery pack and an electric motor, which is good enough to generate 204 PS. It could have a driving range of 407 km on a single charge.

The South Korean auto major is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Kona in India sometime next year. With the new generation already out for the international scene, whether we will receive the upgrade in 2023 or not is yet unknown instead of the facelift.