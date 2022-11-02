New-Gen 2023 Honda WR-V Unveiled, Based On City’s Platform

2023 Honda WR-V is based on the fourth generation City’s platform; powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 121 hp

Honda has today revealed the new generation WR-V in the Indonesian market and is the production version of the SUV RS concept showcased last year. Compared to the old model, it gets a raft of changes inside and out as it has received its own identity. It is heavily influenced by the latest crop of Honda SUVs sold in the international markets.

The exterior comprises a chrome-studded front grille with chrome surrounds and the Honda badge is mounted in the middle. The front fascia also gains a muscular bonnet structure, sporty fog lamp housings in a pointed fashion, air intake on the bumper with hexagonal black mesh, a faux skid plate and sharp-looking LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other visual highlights are thick wheel arch cladding in black colour, roofline, pillars, wing mirrors and roof rails finished in black giving a dual-tone appearance, an integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, aggressive character lines, inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, a rear skid plate, slightly sculpted bootlid, newly designed 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, a prominent rear bumper, etc.

The 2023 Honda WR-V is underpinned by the same platform as the previous generation City and the existing Amaze retailed in India. Ditching the cross-hatch stance, it has a regular SUV-like tapered roofline rendering more character. The five-seater comes in E and RS packages with the latter getting contrast red accents, two-tone body shades and larger alloy wheels.

As for the dimensions, it measures 4,060 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and stands 1,608 mm tall with a ground clearance of 220 mm and a bootspace capacity of 380 litres. It has bigger proportions than the old model derived from Jazz. The cabin features a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a touchscreen infotainment system with connective tech, remote engine start, etc.

The safety features available are six airbags, Honda Sensing suite with AEB, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and so on. The new WR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre four-pot i-VTEC petrol developing 121 hp and 145 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT auto unit.