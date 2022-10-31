New-Gen 2023 Honda WR-V To Be Revealed In Just Two Days

The 2023 Honda WR-V will be unveiled on November 2 and is the production version of the RS SUV concept

According to international media reports, Honda will host the global premiere of an all-new compact SUV on November 2, 2022. Set to be revealed in Indonesia, it could be dubbed the WR-V and it will be a production take on the RS SUV concept showcased last year. It is expected to compete against Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky.

The camouflaged version of the five-seater was displayed a few months ago and the roadshow event concluded recently. The 2023 Honda WR-V is expected to be underpinned by the same architecture as the latest BR-V and it takes design inspiration from the HR-V with the headlamp design influenced by the Civic sold in the international markets.

The front fascia bears plenty of resemblance to the latest HR-V with chrome studded prominent front grille housing the signature Honda badge in the middle, sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty fog lamp housings with C-shaped surrounds, front and rear faux aluminium skid plates, wide air intake on the bumper, etc.

Other exterior highlights are an integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, sleek LED tail lamps, black wheel arch cladding, strong beltline when viewed from the sides, dual-tone roofline, and so on. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque will more likely be utilised.

It is expected to be paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT as in the City. Whether some form of hybridisation will be available or not is yet unknown. It will reportedly be sold in E and RS variant choices and the interior will have several commonalities with the BR-V and City. The cabin will boast features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Honda will launch a compact SUV for India next year and it is believed to sit on the Amaze’s platform. A midsize SUV could be launched in 2024, based on the City’s architecture, powered by a strong hybrid powertrain as in the City Hybrid.