New-Gen 2022 Suzuki S-Cross Global Debut This Month – Report

2022 Suzuki S-Cross is expected to debut by the end of this month before entering markets like Europe; India launch likely next year

Speculations surrounding Suzuki bringing in a new generation S-Cross have been around for many years and according to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, the global debut is sooner than initially thought. For Europe and other markets including India and Japan, Suzuki is preparing a slew of new launches for the betterment of its future.

The third-generation version of the S-Cross will play a pivotal role in the new product offensive reportedly and its world premiere will be hosted this month before reaching dealerships around Christmas in Europe. The launch was confirmed for the end of November 2021 by Juan López Frade, President of Suzuki Ibérica.

He further said, “And if everything goes well and we don’t have supply problems for this model, I hope it can reach dealerships at Christmas as a good Christmas gift, for anyone who wants a good car,”. Suzuki will continue to utilise its hybrid technology in the upcoming S-Cross as it will help in reducing overall emission levels and no diesel engines will be available.

It will reportedly be powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with a 48 V electrical system. A six-speed manual transmission will be retailed as a standard fitment with a torque converter automatic gearbox as an option. In addition, Suzuki’s AllGrip 4×4 configuration could stay put in select variants but do not expect it to be offered in markets like India.

The exterior of the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross will more likely receive an evolutionary upgrade with a new pair of headlamps, redesigned grille section and bumpers. The cabin could also gain a host of updates including a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, in-car connective apps and so on.

Following its world premiere, we do expect the crossover to reach India sometime next year. Maruti Suzuki will launch the second generation Celerio on November 10 and it will be followed by a slew of updated models in the near future.