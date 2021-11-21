New-Gen 2022 Suzuki S-Cross – 5 Things You Should Know

2022 Suzuki S-Cross will make its global debut on November 25 with an assortment of revisions inside and out

Suzuki will host the world premiere of the all-new S-Cross in the coming days and the undisguised spy shots of the crossover have already been leaked online. The S-Cross will be stepping into its third generation and Suzuki has given a host of changes inside and out to differentiate itself from the outgoing model and to meet the demands of the modern-day customers. Here are the five things you need to know about it:

1. Expected India Launch:

We do expect the new generation S-Cross to make its way to India sometime later next year or in 2023. It could help the brand in rivalling some of the midsize SUVs in a more convincing fashion due to the presence of a more modern exterior, a brand new interior and the addition of new features.

2. Bigger Proportions:

The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross will be based on the updated version of the existing Global C platform and it looks to have bigger proportions than the outgoing model. This could help in offering a more spacious cabin. The impact of bigger dimensions could be clearly seen in its design as the crossover appeal has faded away in more ways than one.

3. Overhauled Exterior:

On the outside, the S-Cross is subjected to a number of revisions with a redesigned front grille having a honeycomb pattern, sharper headlamps with a tri-beam pattern, a prominent chrome strip running across the grille with the Suzuki badge place in the middle, restyled front bumper with new fog lamps, thicker body cladding, newly designed alloy wheels, new tail lamps, upright elements and so on.

4. Heavily Updated Interior:

The interior of the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross is expected to feature a major upgrade as a new dashboard, centre console, a larger touchscreen, use of high-quality surface materials and premium finish, new seat upholstery, new instrument console, in-car connectivity based features, ADAS tech enabling adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, wireless smartphone charging, etc.

5. Powertrain:

As for the performance, the new-gen S-Cross is expected to be powered by the familiar 1.4-litre turbo BoosterJet petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid tech.

India could continue to use the 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine developing nearly 104 PS and 138 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT currently.