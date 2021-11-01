2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied On Test; Shows New Design

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Alto in production since 2000 and it has been the best-selling passenger car in the country for a long period. Despite being in the business for more than two decades, the entry-level hatchback has been through only two generations with the latest version available in one form or the other since 2012.

The largest carmaker in the country is preparing to launch the second-generation Celerio next in the Indian market and it will go on sale on November 10. Maruti Suzuki is also preparing updated/new versions of a host of its products in the existing lineup including the Alto. The small hatchback has been caught testing wearing a black wrap.

Judging by the prototype, it could go on sale sometime in 2022. It is expected to be based on the lightweight Heartect platform as the upcoming Celerio and thus the proportions could be larger making way for a more spacious cabin. The exterior and interior appear to have undergone a major overhaul to address the modern competition.

Up front, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto test mule shows the presence of a redesigned headlamp cluster with a more prominent hexagonal grille section, C-shaped fog lamp area on the updated bumper, more downward dipping bonnet, taller pillars, slightly raked front windshield, restructured tailgate, new LED tail lamps, boot-mounted spoiler, etc.

The revamped cabin is expected to boast a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an updated semi-digital instrument console, steering wheel with mounted controls, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing sensor, and so on. The existing Maruti Suzuki Alto costs between Rs. 3.15 lakh and Rs. 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

It derives power from a 796 cc three-cylinder F8D SOHC petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 47 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The same powertrain will likely continue with CNG option, and as for the transmission, a five-speed manual will be standard and a five-speed AMT could also be made available.