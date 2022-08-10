New-Gen 2022 Maruti Alto K10 Bookings Open; Front Fascia Unveiled

2022 Maruti Alto K10 sits on the Heartect platform and it has a redesigned exterior and interior; will likely be powered by a new petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the commencement of bookings for the new generation Alto K10 in the domestic market across all the authorised Arena dealerships present in the country or online. The all-new Alto was spotted undisguised during an advertisement shoot a few weeks ago and only recently, the pictures and colours were leaked.

The largest car producer in the country has revealed the front fascia of the upcoming entry-level hatchback. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets a redesigned front grille which is more prominent and sportier with hexagonal inserts and the new headlamps stretch backwards in a clean profile. The lower air intake on the bumper and the C-shaped finish add to the updated styling.

Speaking on the announcement of bookings, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The All-New Alto K10 will democratize new age technology and features in the hatchback cars. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 together with Alto 800 will bring pride of ownership & joy of mobility to many more customers in India.”

The Alto nameplate has been responsible for the brand garnering over 4.32 million customers and it has a strong brand legacy of 22 years. The new-gen K10 is said to have been “designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the country.” It is confirmed to sit on the lightweight HEARTECT platform.

It will be bigger than the existing Alto 800 and thus the interior space could be better as well alongside a bigger boot. The interior will get a new dashboard and the features list will comprise a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio, a revised semi-digital instrument console, use of new surface materials and better quality, etc.

As for the performance, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will likely be equipped with a 1.0-litre K-series three-cylinder petrol engine that was recently launched in the S-Presso with start/stop technology. A five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT will be the transmission options while a CNG variant could also be offered.