New-Gen 2022 Hyundai Verna India Launch Likely This Year

2022 Hyundai Verna is expected to make its global debut in the coming months before going on sale towards the end of this year in India or in early 2023

Hyundai is expected to host the global premiere of the new-gen Verna in the coming months and it could make its debut in India towards the end of this calendar year or in early 2023. The midsize sedan segment has seen plenty of activity in recent months as the Skoda Slavia replaced the Rapid while the Volkswagen Virtus made its debut ahead of market launch in May 2022.

The Honda City has long been the leader in the midsize sedan space and it received a big upgrade in 2020 as the fifth generation was introduced. Hyundai appears to have a slew of models waiting in the pipeline for domestic launch as the new-gen Tucson, facelifted Venue and Creta, Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, and Venue N Line are expected to be in the works.

The heavily updated Verna could join the upcoming lineup of refreshed models and it has been spotted testing again on foreign soil. Despite wearing a black wrap, some of the updates can be deciphered as the spy shots show the presence of redesigned split headlamp cluster, a more prominent grille section, a new front bumper, a wider central air intake, etc.

The styling of the 2022 Hyundai Verna will be more in line with its Elantra and Sonata siblings sold in the international markets as the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy has been followed. The fastback styling can be viewed from the sides along with chromed window line and the large greenhouse comes courtesy of the sloping roofline and a shark fin antenna is also fitted.

Other visual highlights are tweaked bonnet structure, stubby bootlid, revised wraparound LED tail lamps, new set of wheels, etc. As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel will continue. Reports indicate that the powertrains may gain mild-hybrid tech and auto start/stop to stick by more stringent CAFE emission standards.

Thus, the fuel economy could also be improved. The interior is also expected to get a substantial upgrade as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity, an all-digital instrument console, electrically adjustable ORVMs, smart air purifier, powered front seats, wireless charging facility, sunroof, etc could be on offer.

Image Source: Autospy