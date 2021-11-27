New-Gen 2022 Hyundai Verna – 5 Things You Should Know

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will likely make its global debut sometime in 2022 and it could reach India later next year or in 2023

The Hyundai Verna has been a long-serving nameplate for the South Korean auto major in the Indian market. It competes against Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the highly competitive midsize sedan segment, which will see plenty of action over the next year as the rebadged Ciaz (Toyota Belta), all-new Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus based sedan are expected to be launched.

The Verna has long been one of the consistent sellers in the space and it appears to be getting a huge upgrade. In previous times, we have seen Hyundai coming up with noticeable updates for Verna even in its facelifted avatars. Recent spy shots indicate that Hyundai is working on a brand new generation of the Verna and here are the five things we know so far:

1. Frontal Changes:

While the test mules are in the preliminary stage, some of the information can be deciphered. Known as the Accent BN7 in the global markets, the spy shots have been caught in South Korea. The front fascia appears to have adopted the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand with a redesigned front grille and new headlamps.

2. Rear Revision:

The new generation Hyundai Verna gets a fastback styling and restyled LED tail lamps connected by a strip as in the Chinese model while alloy wheels and bumper section will also be different. The existing platform is expected to gain many updates and thus the upcoming five-seater sedan could have bigger proportions.

3. Powertrain:

In India, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engines could be retained. However, they could be equipped with a mild-hybrid tech boasting automatic start/stop and KERS like system for improved fuel economy. Both manual and automatic transmissions will likely be on offer. Whether a smaller turbo engine will be added to the range or not is yet unknown.

4. Launch Timeline:

The upcoming Verna is expected to make its world premiere sometime in 2022 and thus it could reach India in late 2022 or 2023.

5. Interior Updates:

Just as the exterior, the cabin is expected to come with a host of upgrades to the features list while the dashboard and centre console may also be revised. New driver assistive and safety systems along with comfort-based features will more likely be available as well.