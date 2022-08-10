New-Gen 2022 Hyundai Tucson Launched In India At Rs. 27.69 Lakh

2022 Hyundai Tucson comes with a whole host of changes inside and out and it becomes the first Hyundai in India to be equipped with Level 2 ADAS

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the new generation Tucson in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The global fourth-gen Tucson for India has been brought in its long wheelbase avatar and thus in comparison to the previous model, it is 150 mm longer, 15 mm wider and has an 85 mm longer wheelbase (2,755 mm longest in its class) while the fuel tank capacity stands at 54 litres as opposed 62 litres in the old model.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson, sold in Platinum and Signature variants, is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy adapted by the brand globally as well as in India. The styling is a radical departure compared to the old Tucson with the presence of a parametric jewel pattern front grille with hidden LED Daytime Running Lights and seamless integration of the lighting system across the width.

Other highlights are stacked LED lighting within triangular housing mounted on the bumper, wider lower air intake, newly designed 18-inch diamond cut two-tone alloy wheels, squared-off wheel arches, razor-sharp body panels, thick black cladding on the sides, chromed window line, black finished pillars, a sloping roofline with sturdy roof rails and a muscular forward dipping bonnet.

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson also comes with cleverly hidden rear wipers, connected tail lamps, new front and rear skid plates, a sculpted boot, shark fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, reversing lights mounted on the rear bumper, etc. It is available in white, black, grey, red and starry night colour schemes alongside white with black roof and red with black roof dual-tone shades.

The five-seater is equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels, McPherson struts at the front and multi-link with coil springs and a gas-type shock absorber at the rear for suspension duties. The interior of the new SUV is loaded with features and it has a dual-tone theme with a unique multi-air mode boasting hidden AC outlets.

The equipment list composes a 10-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function, 8-way adjustable front passenger seat, ventilated and heated functions for the front seats, passenger seat walk-in device, second-row seat folding boot lever, powered tailgate, home-to-car connectivity with Alexa and Google voice assistant, voice commands, 60 plus BlueLink features, an eight-speaker Bose audio, 64-colour ambient lighting, 10 regional language provision in the 10.25-inch touchscreen HD infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control and ambient sounds of nature.

One of the major highlights of the 2022 Tucson is that it becomes the first Hyundai model to offer Level 2 ADAS systems in India. With Hyundai SmartSense, it enables forward collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, driver attention warning, smart cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic avoidance assist, forward collision warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, blind spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision avoidance assist, leading vehicle departure alert, lane departure warning, blind spot collision warning and a lot more.

As for safety, it comes with tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, hill assist control, electric parking brake,

downhill brake control, front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, child seat anchorage, etc. The bootspace capacity stands at 540 litres when all seats are up and when the rear is folded, it increases to 1860 litres.

With no performance changes, the new Tucson uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing

156 PS at 6200 rpm and 192 Nm at 4,500 rpm while the 2.0-litre diesel develops 186 PS at 4,000 rpm and 416 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 to 2,750 rpm. The former is paired with a six-speed automatic and the latter is linked with an eight-speed torque converter AT with an HTRAC AWD system as an option. It also features drive modes ( Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart) and terrain modes (Snow, Mud and Sand).