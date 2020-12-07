New-Gen 2021 Maruti Suzuki Alto Could Look Like This – Rendering

The rendering image shows the possible design changes that could be incorporated on the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) appears to have a slew of new products in the pipeline for next year. Except for the mildly updated Ignis and the facelifted Vitara Brezza, the largest carmaker in the country did not bring any new passenger vehicles in 2020. Last year, the XL6 premium MPV, third-gen Wagon R and S-Presso were introduced.

All of them have managed to become good sellers for the brand. In collaboration with Toyota, Maruti Suzuki is widely reported to be working on a mid-size SUV and a C-segment MPV that could slot between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta to rival Mahindra Marazzo. Moreover, the second generation Celerio hatchback is expected to arrive as early as next year.

We recently showed you spy pictures of a Maruti Suzuki test mule, hinting that it could be the next generation Celerio. We also posted about the upcoming Alto and Alto K10 in two different spy articles. Here we have a spy shot based rendered image of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

The spy images indicated the presence of steel wheels and fender mounted turn indicators on the regular Alto but here we suspect the digital imagination represents more of the Alto K10 that was discontinued in India. Up front, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets a wider chromed strip grafted on to the black grille in the upper section.

In addition, the headlamps are redesigned along with a new black housing for the round-shaped fog lamps and more prominent lower grille area. The rendered image wears V-shaped alloy wheels but the spy images pointed the fingers at black alloy wheels that will be offered only in the top-end variants while the turn signals are mounted on the Outside Rear View Mirrors.

The rear end of the test prototype had revised tail lamps, tailgate and bumper as well. If the K10 is revived, we can expect the interior to be more upmarket as well with the existence of a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. As for the performance, the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine kicking out 67 bhp and 90 Nm, paired with a five-speed MT or AMT could be offered.