New-Gen 2021 Kia Carnival Revealed Officially With Upgraded Design

2021 Kia Carnival gets a host of visual updates and is expected to use a hybrid powertrain; India launch likely next year

The official images of the 2021 Kia Carnival have been out revealing all the necessary changes. It will go on sale in its home market of South Korean in the third quarter of this year before reaching other international markets. Expect the new Carnival to enter the domestic space sometime in 2021 as it was launched only in February at the 2020 Auto Expo in three variants.

Endorsed as the ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’, the 2021 Kia Carnival comes with noticeable exterior and interior updates. Since it has moved to the fourth generation, the changes underneath the skin have led to longer bonnet structure and shorter overhang at the front. Up front, the new-gen Carnival features an upgraded Tiger Nose grille.

The more prominent criss-cross grille is definitely peculiar and is embellished in chrome surrounds while the headlamps are sleeker than before and integrate beautifully into the design. The new LED Daytime Running Lights make the 2021 Carnival a visual pleaser as it flows along the headlamp cluster. The sharper front bumper gets a C-shaped design with horizontal lights and wider air inlet.

The rear end possesses red lighting and reflector bar covering the width of the Carnival. Other highlights include muscular character lines, sliding rear doors, unique satin silver element cutting into the C-pillar, tall black pillars ensuring a large greenhouse with raked windshield, roof rails and a redesigned rear bumper with skid plate protection.

The interior also gets a host of updates but the official features list is not out yet. It boasts steering wheel with mounted controls, landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, vertically positioned AC vents, premium chrome touches, ambient lighting, etc. Going in line with the latest Sorento, the 2021 Carnival will likely ride on a new platform as well.

The MPV is expected to get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor to form a hybrid system. The combined power output will more likely stand at 226 horsepower alongside 350 Nm of peak torque. The new 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine should be good enough for 277.5 horsepower and 421 Nm.