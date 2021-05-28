New-Gen 2021 Isuzu D-Max Launched In Malaysia With Host Of Improvements

2021 Isuzu D-Max is sold with a 1.9-litre diesel or a 3.0-litre diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT

Isuzu Motors has introduced the latest D-Max pickup truck in the Malaysian market. The third-generation model made its global debut in late 2019 and is currently offered in a total of seven variants with prices ranging from RM89,000 (Rs. 15.59 lakh) to RM142,000 (Rs. 24.88 lakh). It is brought into the country via CBU route and could be locally assembled in the near future.

The entry-level model of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max is the 1.9-litre diesel 4×4 with single cab, and moving ahead a 3.0-litre 4×4 single cab, twin cab with 1.9-litre 4×4 standard MT, 1.9-litre 4×4 AT standard, 1.9-litre 4×4 AT premium and 3.0-litre 4×4 AT premium are offered with five-year or 1.5 lakh km standard warranty.

With seven-year/unlimited km warranty, the 3.0-litre 4×4 AT X-Terrain sits at the top-of-the-line and it competes against a host of pickup trucks like Nissan Navara Pro 4X, Mitsubishi Triton Athlete, Ford Ranger Wildtrack and Toyota Hilux 2.8 Rogue AT. As for the performance, the 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with VGT is refined and provides better throttle response.

It continues to develop 150 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre mill gets a number of updates such as a new turbocharger and engine head, and it generates 190 PS as well as 450 Nm with an increase of 13 PS and 70 Nm compared to the previous version. The engines are paired with improved six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

The shift-by-wire 4×4 selector dial is also brand new. The 2021 Isuzu D-Max is underpinned by the new DDP platform with improved structural rigidity, stability, crash protection and lowered NVH levels. The wading depth has been increased to 800 mm courtesy of the raised air intake system and the wheelbase length has grown by 30 mm.

The improvements do not stop there as the Japanese manufacturer has added larger underbody cover, more aero specific bodywork, taller cargo sidewalls, increased rear shoulder space, larger brakes, tweaked suspension geometry, 6 mm steel sump guard for engine and gearbox, steel skid plate having 1.5 mm thickness and so on. Recently, Isuzu launched the BSVI compliant D-Max and MU-X in India based on the old-gen model.