New-Gen 2021 Ford F-150 Revealed With V6 Hybrid Engine & New Tech

2021 Ford F-150 gets evolutionary exterior updates with aerodynamic efficiency in mind along with a host of interior tech and assistive features

The fourteenth generation Ford F-150 pickup truck has finally been unveiled with a host of updates compared to the outgoing model that was in the business only for five years. The exterior gets evolutionary design changes while the interior and features list have been brimmed up this time around in response to the growing competition from Chevy and GMC.

It gets higher front fenders, bigger wheels, military grade aluminium body, redesigned headlamps with signature C-shape lighting, power dome hood, 11 different front grille options, wraparound bumpers, active grille shutters, automatic active air dam, restyled tailgate, new cab design and so on. As standard, the cabin gain a four-inch digital gauge cluster along with dual analogue gauges.

Higher up the grade, a larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system or a 12-inch touch display can be bought along with an all-digital instrument cluster. The 2021 Ford F-150 has become the first full-sized pickup truck to feature OTR updates as standard in the US. Besides Ford SYNC 4, it comes with a host of connectivity such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford+ Alexa, etc.

An optional Interior Work Surface gives a bench area on the centre console when the truck is parked. There is availability of Max Recline fold flat to nearly 180-degree seats on the King Range, Platinum, and Limited models. From the options like either B&O Sound System with eight speakers or an 18-speaker B&O Sound System with HD Radio can be ordered.

The Blue Oval will sell the new-gen F-150 with a new 3.5-litre PowerBoost hybrid V6 engine available from XL to Limited trims. It works in tandem with a 47 horsepower electric motor, regenerative braking to recharge the Li-ion battery to generate a range of 700 miles (1,126 km) on a single tank. It is paired with a ten-speed SelectShift automatic transmission.

An array of driver assistive technologies are also presented as Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 enables Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection, rearview camera with dynamic hitch assist, auto high-beam headlamps, auto on/off headlamps, Active Driver Assist with hands-free driving in all 50 US states and Canada, etc.