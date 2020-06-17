The new generation 2021 Citroen C4 can be had in petrol, diesel and electric variants; the regular C4 will only be offered as a crossover

Citroen has endured tremendous success with the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross SUVs as their cumulative sales stand at more than five lakh units since their debut towards the closure of 2017. The C5 Aircross will herald a range of new products from Citroen for India as it will be mark the brand’s debut early next year and it will go up against a host of premium SUVs.

The French manufacturer has now turned its attention towards hatchback segments globally. Just in Europe, the hatchbacks accounted for nearly 28 per cent in C-segment sales last year and thus focussing on grabbing a sizeable pie, Citroen has unveiled the electric version of the C4 as well as the new avatar of the regular model.

The new C4 is offered in petrol, diesel and electric guises giving a wide range for customers to choose from. The Citroen ë-C4 is the fifth eco-friendly model announced by the brand this year underlining its commitment towards electrification. It follows the debut of the C5 Aircross Hybrid, Ami, ë-Jumpy and ë-SpaceTourer. The brand claims the ë-C4 is an embodiment of Advanced Comfort programme.

Details surrounding the electric C4 are scarce at the moment but Citroen will reveal more of it towards the end of this month. The C4 nameplate has a storied history as it was first introduced in 1928. The new generation C4 can be had only with a crossover body type sticking by the global trend for models with coupe-like roofline.

In a typical Citroen fashion, the 2021 C4 has an eccentric design philosophy with an angular front fascia, grey cladding around the lower portion of the body, unique side skirts made of plastic, sporty creases in sheet metal, aggressive black trim pieces, bold front and rear bumpers in angular style, black pillars, sharp headlamps, newly designed alloy wheels and so on.

The crossover will be pitted against Hyundai Kona, Ford EcoSport and Peugeot 2008. As for India, the C5 Aircross will be followed by the heavily localised C21 compact SUV targetting high volumes.