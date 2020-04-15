New-Gen (2020) Maruti Suzuki Celerio To Launch Later This Year

Maruti Suzuki YNC could be introduced in India later this year with a thoroughly updated exterior and interior alongside a host of new features

Maruti Suzuki’s recent launches include the S-Presso and XL6 and both of them are performing well in sales. The largest carmaker in the country has been reaping benefits of being the first brand to aggressive expand its BSVI range. The strategy did come with vehicle updates as well as feature additions and interior revisions in Vitara Brezza and Ignis.

However, there is one model that remained largely as it is in recent years. Maruti Suzuki commissioned the Celerio in 2014 and its range was expanded with the addition of the X variant. The first generation Celerio has been around for more than six years and it definitely needs a substantial update.

We do expect an all-new Celerio to launch later this year and it has been internally codenamed the YNC. In the Calendar Year 2019, the Indo-Japanese brand retailed close to 71,000 units of the Celerio with a huge YoY drop of 30 per cent. To avoid a similar scenario, the new-gen Celerio could have noticeable changes inside and out.

As for the performance, the existing 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine could be carried forward with BSVI compliance. It produces 67 bhp maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain could be paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The YNC could act as a replacement to the Celerio with a new outlook.

According to a recent report, Maruti Suzuki is working on a new 800 cc model bound for next year. Thus, having two new entry-level models will help in consolidating its dominance in the mass market space. The new generation Celerio will continue to rival Hyundai Santro, Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago with a new features list expectedly.

Besides a heavily upgraded design, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio could get the latest SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system in the top-end variants offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity while dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, high speed warning system, etc will be part of the standard package.