New-Gen (2020) Honda City To Launch In July After 4 Months Delay

The new-gen Honda City will go on to become the only car apart from the Hyundai Verna in the segment to be offered with a BS6-compliant diesel powertrain

Honda Cars India was all set to reveal the new-gen City in the country on March 16, however, the ongoing public health crisis across the globe led the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker to push the launch to an indefinite date. Now, Honda has officially revealed the car along with details of its features, powertrain and mileage figures.

While the reveal already took place, the launch would happen in July, which means that the C-segment sedan’s arrival in the Indian market would have been delayed for about 4 months when it got launched. However, we believe that the new-gen City is truly worth the wait, and that it will give tough competition to its rivals, including Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Rapid.

The 2020 Honda City is based on a new platform, and is also bigger in size as compared to its predecessor. The design is sleeker than before, and blends in well with newer Honda cars. Apart from external looks, Honda has also extensively worked on the cabin of the car, which ditches the asymmetrical layout of the previous-gen model for a cleaner look.

Just like the outgoing model, the 2020 City will be packed up to the brim with features. The equipment list includes full LED headlamps and tail lamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Weblink connectivity, Honda Connect telematics system with 32 connected-car tech.

Other feature highlights include first-in-industry Amazon’s Alexa remote capability, a 7.0-inch MID with G-Force meter, paddle shifters (CVT only), rear sunshade, an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, and ambient lighting as well.

The new City will be offered with a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine producing 100 PS power and 200 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5L NA petrol motor putting out 121 PS of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of with a 6-speed manual gearbox on both, while the petrol mill will also be available with an optional CVT automatic.