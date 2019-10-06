New-Gen (2020) Honda City New Rendering Out Based On Spyshot

The next-gen 2020 Honda City is in the final stages of development and will make its India debut at the Auto Expo that will be held in February next year

The next-gen 2020 Honda City seems to be in the final development stages and has been spied numerous times already in India and abroad. Based on these sightings, several artists have come up with their versions of the renderings of the new generation of the popular C-segment sedan. Today, we have a new rendering that previews several details of the upcoming model.

The next-gen 2020 Honda City is likely to debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be launched in India by the middle of next year. The new car, like the current-gen model, will rival the likes of Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. In spite of the same adversaries, however, it will boast of several new elements, which will include new looks, better powertrain options, more features and improved dynamics.

The new design will make the 2020 Honda City look more upmarket than the current model. The front-end will feature completely new styling language, which will be in accordance with the company’s latest philosophy.

The hood of the 2020 Honda City will be better sculpted. The side profile, however, will have some resemblance with that of the current model. The rear will look more contemporary with sleeker wrap-around tail-lamps and a neatly sculpted bootlid.

Powering the 2020 Honda City will be BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines. The petrol motor will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT, while the diesel motor could be offered with a 6-speed manual and a CVT unit.

In the future, the company will even launch a full-hybrid version of the 2020 Honda City in the international market. Even India will get a greener powertrain but it’s not known if we would receive a full-hybrid or a mild-hybrid version.