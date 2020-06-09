New-Gen 2020 BMW X6 With Illuminated Grille To Launch In India On June 11

2020 BMW X6 has bigger proportions than the outgoing model with plenty of cosmetic updates and interior changes

The third generation BMW X6 made its global premiere last year and it will be introduced in the Indian market on June 11. It is expected to be offered in xLine and M Sport trims for the domestic customers. The coupe-like crossover measures 4,935 mm in length, 2,004 mm in width and 1,696 mm in height and has a wheelbase length of 2,975 mm.

It is 26 mm longer, 15 mm wider and sits 6 mm lower with longer wheelbase of 42 mm compared to its predecessor and the interior of the 2020 BMW X6 largely resembles the latest X5. The bootspace capacity is rated at 580 litres and it can be increased to 1,525 litres while 40:20:40 split seats at the rear will also be made available.

The crossover coupe trend was kick started by the BMW X6 more than a decade ago and despite the eccentric nature, it has been a hit among customers with Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and Audi Q8 being its rivals. The exterior gets plenty of changes including the large and controversial illuminated kidney grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps while Adaptive LED headlamps with BMW Laserlight can be had as an option.

Other design highlights include wider air inlet, redesigned front bumper, sleeker bodily creases, L-shaped tail lamps resembling that of the 8-Series, signature sloping roofline and peculiar air vents. The M Sport version of the 2020 BMW X6 will have black front grille, black alloy wheels and optional M Sport exhaust.

The interior features dual 12.3-inch displays, optional 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound, ambient lighting, leather seats, ambient air package, wireless charging, thermoelectric cupholders and so on. The xLine and M Sport trims will carry black interior theme. A suite of safety features and assistive technologies will be provided including active cruise control, lane keeping assist, traffic jam, emergency stop assistant, etc.

The 2020 BMW X6 can be had with petrol and Diesel engines internationally. At least initially, it can be bought be India consumers with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine developing 335 horsepower and 447 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the wheels through an xDrive four-wheel-drive system.

The X6 M50i uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 developing 523 hp and 750 Nm, and it can do 0-96 kmph in just 4.1 seconds. The X6 M50d gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder quad-turbo engine making 395 hp and 760 Nm and it does 0-96 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. The X6 xDrive30d packs a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine making 261 hp and 620 Nm. It will be interesting to see which variant makes its way to India.