New Full-Size SUVs Waiting To Launch In India – Toyota To Jeep

The SUV segment in India is booming at a rapid pace and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The popularity of SUVs is not limited to just compact and mid-size SUV segments but also extends to the full-size 7-seater SUVs. In line with this, let’s have a look at the 4 upcoming full-size SUVs in India.

1. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid

The mild-hybrid version of the Toyota Fortuner debuted last month in South Africa. The SUV is powered by the familiar 2.8 litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system, thus making it more frugal. As per Toyota, the Fortuner MHEV is 5% more fuel efficient than the regular Fortuner 2.8 diesel.

The power output figures stand at 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and comes with both 2WD as well as 4WD configurations. As for its India launch is concerned, the Fortuner Hybrid could debut in the next year, however, nothing can be confirmed as of now.

2. Volkswagen Tayron

Revealed globally at the Beijing Motor Show 2024 last month, the Volkswagen Tayron is expected to launch in India sometime in the year 2025. Likely to be sold in India via the CKD route, the 3-row SUV is underpinned by Volkswagen’s new MQB EVO platform which is shared with several other VW Group models internationally. Under the hood, the Tayron is powered by a 2.0 turbo petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and it is also available with the option of an all-wheel-drive system. In addition to this, the 7-seater SUV could also get a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid engine for the international markets. However, in India, Volkswagen will likely offer the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

3. Jeep Meridian Facelift

Initially launched in the year 2022, the Jeep Meridian is now due for a midlife update and the facelift model is expected to debut by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, the Meridian facelift was also spotted testing in India, revealing a few important details about the upcoming 7-seater SUV. On the design front, expect minor changes to the bumpers, front grille and a revised set of headlamps as well as tail lamps. A new set of alloy wheels and ADAS technology will also be a part of the package. Mechanically, the Meridian will remain unchanged and continue to be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine.

4. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq

The next-generation model of the Skoda Kodiaq made its international debut in October last year. Based on the new MQB-EVO platform, the SUV has grown in dimensions, making it longer by 61 mm. The India launch of the second-generation Kodiaq is expected to take place by the end of 2024 or in 2025 and the four-wheeler will likely be sold here via the CBU route. The pricing will go upwards of Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and the India-spec model will get the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood.